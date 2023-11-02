iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share on Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:SLQD opened at $47.94 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.14. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.96 and a one year high of $48.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,723,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,587,000 after purchasing an additional 257,963 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 239,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,602,000 after acquiring an additional 86,186 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 59,522 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 140.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 43,156 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

