iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on November 7th

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share on Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

SLQD stock opened at $47.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.14. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.96 and a fifty-two week high of $48.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 140.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 43,156 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 125.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,288,000 after buying an additional 59,522 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 418.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 239,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,602,000 after purchasing an additional 86,186 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

