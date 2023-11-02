iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.154 per share on Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:IGSB opened at $49.74 on Thursday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.67 and a 1 year high of $50.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IGSB. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 27.7% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 7,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. 74.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

