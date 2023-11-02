iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.28 on November 7th

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share on Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $113.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.16 and a 200 day moving average of $115.00. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $111.45 and a 12 month high of $119.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspen Grove Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $255,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 60.3% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $232,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

