iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.28 Per Share

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share on Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of IEI opened at $112.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.00. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $111.45 and a twelve month high of $119.57.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $62,000.

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.