iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17 on November 7th

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.171 per share on Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $48.02 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.79. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.26 and a 12-month high of $52.19.

Institutional Trading of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IGIB. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $188,000. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 559.4% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

About iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

