iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Increases Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.249 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $2.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of IEF opened at $90.37 on Thursday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.86 and a fifty-two week high of $100.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,968,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

