iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.178 per share on Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:USIG opened at $47.38 on Thursday. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.70 and a 52 week high of $51.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of USIG. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 82,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,560,000 after buying an additional 12,290 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,588,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8,273.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 30,943 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $619,000.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

