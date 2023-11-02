iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Raises Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ISTB opened at $46.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.34 and a 200-day moving average of $46.63. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.60 and a 1 year high of $47.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 946.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $138,000.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

