iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Boosted by Motco

Motco increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 5,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Ceera Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 345.8% during the second quarter. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 3,358 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $424.54 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $370.31 and a 1 year high of $461.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $436.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $434.95.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.