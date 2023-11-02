iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 1st

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB opened at $43.20 on Thursday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $42.56 and a 1-year high of $46.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.78.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 71.3% during the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 5,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.