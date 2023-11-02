iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IUSB opened at $43.20 on Thursday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $42.56 and a 12 month high of $46.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.77 and a 200-day moving average of $44.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4,022.6% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 321,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,140,000 after acquiring an additional 313,600 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,973,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,827,000 after purchasing an additional 957,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,518,000.

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

