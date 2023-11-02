iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.24

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.244 per share on Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HYXF opened at $42.47 on Thursday. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $41.99 and a 1-year high of $45.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.60.

Get iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF – Free Report) by 486.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,859 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 1.55% of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high yield, USD-denominated corporate bonds screened for positive ESG ratings. HYXF was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.