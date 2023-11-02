iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share on Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
SUSB opened at $23.74 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.88. iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.20 and a 1 year high of $24.23.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter.
iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.
