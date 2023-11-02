iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.113 per share on Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of FALN opened at $24.56 on Thursday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.67 and a 1 year high of $25.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.97.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FALN. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $519,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 22.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 20,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 6,881 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $328,000.

About iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.