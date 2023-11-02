iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 1st

iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.122 per share on Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Price Performance

GNMA stock opened at $41.22 on Thursday. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $40.33 and a twelve month high of $45.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares GNMA Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNMA. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,334,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,214,000 after acquiring an additional 38,673 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 177.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 474,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,638,000 after acquiring an additional 303,178 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $636,000.

About iShares GNMA Bond ETF

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

