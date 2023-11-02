iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.088 per share on Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:IBTE opened at $23.78 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.82. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $23.66 and a 1-year high of $24.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBTE. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,897,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,909 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,765,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,625,000 after buying an additional 62,858 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 491,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,688,000 after acquiring an additional 48,719 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 22,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $405,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (IBTE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2024 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2024. The fund will terminate in December 2024. IBTE was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

