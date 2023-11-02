iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.069 per share on Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

IBTG stock opened at $22.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.66. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $22.31 and a 1-year high of $23.32.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $419,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 107,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after buying an additional 24,861 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $589,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 216.9% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 52,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 35,870 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (IBTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2026 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2026. The fund will terminate in December 2026. IBTG was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.