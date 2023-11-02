iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (IBTH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on November 7th

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.068 per share on Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of IBTH opened at $21.77 on Thursday. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $21.58 and a 52-week high of $22.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.14.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 111,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 1.48% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (IBTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2027 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2027. The fund will terminate in December 2027. IBTH was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

