iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.067 per share on Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

IBTI opened at $21.45 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.53 and a 200 day moving average of $21.92. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.21 and a fifty-two week high of $22.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at $271,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 12,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 168.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 33,457 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (IBTI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2028 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2028. The fund will terminate in December 2028. IBTI was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

