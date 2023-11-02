iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (IBTJ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on November 7th

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.066 per share on Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:IBTJ opened at $20.85 on Thursday. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $20.58 and a one year high of $22.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned 0.31% of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (IBTJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2029 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2029. The fund will terminate in December 2029. IBTJ was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

