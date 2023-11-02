iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTL) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.064 per share on Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTL opened at $19.32 on Thursday. iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $19.02 and a 52-week high of $21.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.29.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (IBTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2031 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2031. The fund will terminate in December 2031. IBTL was launched on Jul 13, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

