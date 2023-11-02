iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTL) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.064 per share on Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:IBTL opened at $19.32 on Thursday. iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $19.02 and a 52-week high of $21.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.29.
About iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- A bullish storm is brewing for cloud stocks
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Is Extreme Networks’ forecast a sign of industry woes?
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Profits come after ignorance Is highest: A PayPal story
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.