iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTM opened at $21.66 on Thursday. iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $21.32 and a 1-year high of $24.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.03 and its 200-day moving average is $22.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF stock. Headinvest LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTM – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC owned approximately 0.82% of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (IBTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2032 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2032. The fund will terminate in December 2032. IBTM was launched on Jul 6, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

