iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Increases Dividend to $0.36 Per Share

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.362 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.35.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:EMB opened at $81.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.52. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $78.24 and a 1 year high of $89.97.

Institutional Trading of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 190.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 771,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,540,000 after buying an additional 505,676 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 752.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 270,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,441,000 after acquiring an additional 238,381 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 74,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,256,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 286.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 73,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,363,000 after purchasing an additional 54,671 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

