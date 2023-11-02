iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Plans $0.27 Monthly Dividend

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.274 per share on Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $3.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

MBB stock opened at $87.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.64. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $85.28 and a twelve month high of $96.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MBS ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 332.8% during the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 16,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

