iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 1,636.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,440 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $4,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

BATS EFG traded up $0.86 on Thursday, reaching $84.91. 826,598 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.25. The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

