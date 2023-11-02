iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,014,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,255 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 6.68% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $253,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the first quarter worth about $16,533,880,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 195.7% in the first quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 654.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Performance

DSI stock opened at $80.01 on Thursday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1 year low of $68.46 and a 1 year high of $87.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.28.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

