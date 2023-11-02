iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,816 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,267,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,219,000 after acquiring an additional 284,548 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,164,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,118,000 after purchasing an additional 110,594 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. EQ LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. EQ LLC now owns 67,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QUAL opened at $131.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.53.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

