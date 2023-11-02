iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Raises Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.173 per share on Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock opened at $28.93 on Thursday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $28.15 and a 1-year high of $33.90. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.16.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $248,000. 4.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.