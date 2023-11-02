iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFF) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 1st

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.173 per share on Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Price Performance

PFF stock opened at $28.93 on Thursday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $28.15 and a 12 month high of $33.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.67 and its 200 day moving average is $30.16. The company has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the second quarter worth $123,000. Objective Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the period. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

