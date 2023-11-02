iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $6,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Towercrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 19.2% in the second quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 3,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $263,000. Custos Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $626,000. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 156.4% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 138,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,859,000 after purchasing an additional 84,479 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $3,737,000.

Shares of IWD stock opened at $148.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $164.18.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

