iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,137,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,907 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.25% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $242,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 12,391 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,396,000. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. 47.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $105.27 on Thursday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $102.66 and a 12 month high of $126.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a $1.4647 dividend. This represents a $5.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

