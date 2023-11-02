iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Sold by Motco

Motco cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,500,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Finally, One Day In July LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ IJT opened at $104.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $102.64 and a twelve month high of $121.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.73.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $0.397 dividend. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.