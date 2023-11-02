iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Holdings Increased by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,359 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned about 0.11% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $3,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 202.0% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $75.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.31. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.88 and a fifty-two week high of $96.02.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

