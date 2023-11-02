iShares USD Bond Factor ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.32 (NASDAQ:USBF)

iShares USD Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:USBF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.322 per share on Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st.

iShares USD Bond Factor ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:USBF opened at $79.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.64. iShares USD Bond Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $78.57 and a twelve month high of $86.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares USD Bond Factor ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares USD Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:USBF – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 24.38% of iShares USD Bond Factor ETF worth $4,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

iShares USD Bond Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares USD Bond Factor ETF (USBF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock USD Bond Factor index. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated Treasurys, securitized fixed income instruments, and high yield or investment grade corporate bonds. The index uses a proprietary factor model that selects bonds based on macroeconomic, quality, and value style factors.

