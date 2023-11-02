iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.15

iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share on Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares USD Green Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BGRN stock opened at $44.61 on Thursday. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.18 and a fifty-two week high of $48.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares USD Green Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 68,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 171,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,962,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares USD Green Bond ETF

The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.

