Ivanhoe Mines (IVN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 6th. Analysts expect Ivanhoe Mines to post earnings of C$0.11 per share for the quarter.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.02).

Ivanhoe Mines Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of IVN traded up C$0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$10.30. The company had a trading volume of 93,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,601. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.83. The company has a quick ratio of 20.86, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16. Ivanhoe Mines has a 1-year low of C$9.35 and a 1-year high of C$14.01. The stock has a market cap of C$12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72 and a beta of 2.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Ivanhoe Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.33.

About Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

