Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Sold by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates lowered its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,198 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,959 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Jabil were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JBL. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Jabil in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Jabil in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Amundi raised its position in Jabil by 419.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Jabil in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Jabil in the first quarter worth about $40,000. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jabil Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $126.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.83. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.64 and a 52 week high of $141.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.13. Jabil had a return on equity of 38.02% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is presently 5.33%.

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 15.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JBL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Jabil from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Jabil in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Jabil from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Argus boosted their price objective on Jabil from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jabil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In other news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.56, for a total transaction of $7,653,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,085,480 shares in the company, valued at $266,023,828.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 60,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.56, for a total value of $7,653,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,085,480 shares in the company, valued at $266,023,828.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.87, for a total value of $1,918,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,968,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 294,601 shares of company stock worth $37,675,176. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Profile

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

