Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Sold by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates cut its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the first quarter worth $274,000. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 12.7% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 33.8% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 2.7% in the second quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 13,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 12.5% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Insider Transactions at Jacobs Solutions

In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $885,311.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 574,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,316,079.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 19,998 shares of company stock valued at $2,721,728 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.11.

View Our Latest Research Report on J

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

J stock opened at $130.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.15 and a 200-day moving average of $125.28. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.00 and a 12-month high of $141.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.83.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.93%.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.