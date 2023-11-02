Janus Henderson Group plc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 (NYSE:JHG)

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th.

Janus Henderson Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Janus Henderson Group has a dividend payout ratio of 69.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Janus Henderson Group to earn $2.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.1%.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Janus Henderson Group Stock Performance

Shares of JHG opened at $24.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 4.52. Janus Henderson Group has a 1 year low of $21.40 and a 1 year high of $31.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.42 and a 200-day moving average of $26.54. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $521.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.11 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 16.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the first quarter valued at $218,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 5.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Janus Henderson Group by 100.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,599 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 10.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $27.70 to $25.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.70.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JHG

About Janus Henderson Group

(Get Free Report)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.