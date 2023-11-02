JasmyCoin (JASMY) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $196.41 Million

JasmyCoin (JASMY) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 2nd. Over the last seven days, JasmyCoin has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar. One JasmyCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. JasmyCoin has a market cap of $196.41 million and approximately $38.54 million worth of JasmyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JasmyCoin Profile

JasmyCoin’s launch date was April 5th, 2016. JasmyCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,159,999,876 tokens. JasmyCoin’s official Twitter account is @jasmymgt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for JasmyCoin is www.jasmy.co.jp/en_company.html.

Buying and Selling JasmyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “JasmyCoin (JASMY) is a cryptocurrency based on the ERC 20 standard, aimed at building an economic community where data is treated as a personal asset. Developed by Jasmy Inc., it can be used for transferring tokens as proof of value exchange or payment for services. JasmyCoin can be used with an Ethereum-compatible wallet and offers two main services: Secure Knowledge Communicator (SKC) for managing personal data and Smart Guardian (SG) for secure IoT device registration.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JasmyCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

