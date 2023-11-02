JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Plans $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th.

JBG SMITH Properties has a payout ratio of -116.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of NYSE JBGS opened at $13.08 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.86. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1-year low of $12.72 and a 1-year high of $21.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JBGS shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on JBG SMITH Properties from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet lowered JBG SMITH Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JBGS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the fourth quarter worth $180,521,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 44.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,460,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,022,000 after acquiring an additional 5,653,234 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 11,938.2% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,954,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929,638 shares during the period. Sessa Capital IM L.P. bought a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the fourth quarter worth $37,595,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,715,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,403 shares during the period. 97.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

