Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Receives $179.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $179.50.
Several research firms recently weighed in on JLL. StockNews.com began coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $167.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $222.00 to $173.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jones Lang LaSalle
Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance
JLL stock opened at $130.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 1.34. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 1 year low of $119.46 and a 1 year high of $188.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.15.
Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($1.70). The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 1.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.
About Jones Lang LaSalle
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.
