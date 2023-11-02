JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 977,489 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 956% from the previous session’s volume of 92,576 shares.The stock last traded at $44.06 and had previously closed at $44.08.

JPMorgan Income ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Income ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 97,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter.

About JPMorgan Income ETF

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

