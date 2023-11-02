Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Director Anne Delsanto Sells 900 Shares of Stock

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $24,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,333.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Anne Delsanto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 2nd, Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total value of $24,957.00.

On Friday, September 1st, Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total value of $26,298.00.

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $26.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $34.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 78.57%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Juniper Networks by 8.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,014 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Juniper Networks during the first quarter worth about $1,036,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 23.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 88,358 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,283,000 after buying an additional 16,513 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Juniper Networks during the first quarter worth about $3,756,000. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JNPR shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

