KE (NYSE:BEKE) Stock Price Down 5.7%

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.47 and last traded at $14.52. 3,612,988 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 8,218,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HSBC upped their price objective on KE from $23.30 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, KE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.38.

KE Stock Up 0.7 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of -0.88.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 4th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.67. KE had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

KE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.171 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in KE by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its holdings in KE by 35.0% in the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in KE during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in KE during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in KE in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

