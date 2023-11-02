Kellanova (NYSE:K) Shares Purchased by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 698.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,227 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $2,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Kellanova by 120.0% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Kellanova by 48.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kellanova during the second quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kellanova by 402.2% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Kellanova during the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on K. TD Cowen began coverage on Kellanova in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Kellanova from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Kellanova from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Kellanova from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.64.

Kellanova Stock Performance

Shares of K stock opened at $50.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.83 million, a PE ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.42. Kellanova has a 52-week low of $47.63 and a 52-week high of $76.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 5.46%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Kellanova Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellanova

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $4,622,876.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,254,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,223,774,937.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $4,622,876.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,254,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,223,774,937.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $6,110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,331,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,675,301.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 822,400 shares of company stock valued at $46,601,744. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kellanova Company Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

