Kemper Co. (KMPR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 on November 30th

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th.

Kemper has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.4% per year over the last three years. Kemper has a dividend payout ratio of 30.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kemper to earn $3.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.5%.

Get Kemper alerts:

Kemper Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE KMPR opened at $39.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.43 and its 200 day moving average is $46.45. Kemper has a twelve month low of $38.32 and a twelve month high of $68.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kemper

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.19). Kemper had a negative net margin of 7.38% and a negative return on equity of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Kemper will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMPR. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Kemper by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Kemper by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 7,974 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Kemper by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 143,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after purchasing an additional 20,754 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Kemper during the 2nd quarter valued at $451,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Kemper in the 2nd quarter worth $743,000. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on KMPR shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Kemper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kemper in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Kemper from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Kemper from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kemper presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KMPR

Kemper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.