Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Key Tronic Trading Up 0.5 %
NASDAQ:KTCC opened at $3.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $41.21 million, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.46. Key Tronic has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $7.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.
Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Key Tronic had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 0.88%. The business had revenue of $162.61 million for the quarter.
About Key Tronic
Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.
