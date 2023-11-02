Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Key Tronic Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:KTCC opened at $3.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $41.21 million, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.46. Key Tronic has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $7.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Key Tronic had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 0.88%. The business had revenue of $162.61 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Key Tronic

About Key Tronic

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Key Tronic by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 808,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Key Tronic by 0.6% in the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 663,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after buying an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Key Tronic by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 24,521 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Key Tronic by 2.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 156,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Key Tronic by 20.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 119,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter.

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

