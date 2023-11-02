Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Bought by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $360,678.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $360,678.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total value of $664,835.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,228 shares in the company, valued at $808,394.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of KMB opened at $119.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.34 and its 200-day moving average is $131.81. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.32 and a fifty-two week high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 292.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KMB. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $125.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.93.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

